Artificial Intelligence (AI) is essentially a simulation of human intelligence that can process data and improve over time. Both Quantum Computing and AI, also known as Quantum Machine Learning (QML), aim to redefine the future of intelligent systems. This innovative technology, known as Quantum AI, intends to revolutionise our lives by processing complex data far beyond the capabilities of classical computing.

Quantum AI combines AI algorithms with the fundamental principles of Quantum Computing (QC), such as superposition, entanglement and parallelism, to enable complex data computations at unprecedented speeds.

Quantum AI is also beneficial in solving complex problems that are intractable by classical computing approaches. These fundamental principles of QC have played a pivotal role in Quantum Teleportation. Some of the key applications that these powerful Quantum tools are targeting are:

Cybersecurity: Quantum computing plays a dual role in this regard, ie, it is a threat to existing security because Shor's algorithm can break RSA and the likes in polynomial time, which are considered almost impossible to break by classical computers.

Cryptanalysis: Shor's algorithm can factorise in polynomial time, as opposed to exponential time. In general, cryptanalysis in breaking certain ciphers is multiplied by these and many other quantum algorithms.

Portfolio management: It involves selecting the best given parameters to optimise the investor's goals, which, in turn, requires complex optimisation techniques.

Generative modelling: It primarily targets learning data distributions and then generating realistic samples, such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek.

In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, Oman has introduced the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced Digital Technologies (2024–2026). QC, under the umbrella of Advanced Digital Technologies, is intended to be included as both a key area of focus and a fundamental building block of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). The strategic objectives of this programme are to enhance AI adoption in economic and developmental sectors, establish robust governance frameworks and localise AI technologies, including quantum computing.

Some of the key components of the programme include:

Establishment of a National AI Research and Development Centre: To support researchers and academics in exploring cutting-edge technologies, including quantum computing.

Creation of an AI Studio: Serving as a collaborative space for IT specialists and organisations seeking technological solutions.

Implementation of Quantum Computing Initiatives: Aimed at boosting awareness and research in this area.

The programme focuses on increasing the digital economy's contribution to GDP to 10 per cent.

In addition, by launching this AI and data analysis programme, it aims to prepare the generation for future challenges in the digital world. Last but not least, recently, during the recent Comex Summit 2025, the AI & Quantum Computing Forum, powered by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, was held. This special forum provided a platform bringing together leaders, innovators and policymakers to explore the future of AI and quantum technologies.

While fully operational Quantum AI systems may still be a long way off, Oman's proactive approach in introducing quantum AI in Oman Vision 2040 places the nation as a regional leader in digital innovation at the very least.

