MUSCAT: Vietnam Oman Investment (VOI), a joint venture between Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the State Capital Investment Corporation of Vietnam (SCIC), is exploring new investment opportunities in Cambodia, signaling its intent to expand beyond Vietnam into Southeast Asia’s emerging markets. On March 18, 2025, VOI representatives—Dr Giao Nguyen, CFA (CEO), and Harith al Khadhoori, (Investment Manager, seconded from the Oman Investment Authority —met with senior officials from Cambodia’s Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) to discuss potential cross-border collaboration.

Welcomed by Neak Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan, Senior Minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia, and Senera Sar, Deputy Secretary General of the Cambodian Investment Board (CIB) under CDC, VOI gained insights into Cambodia’s investment environment and key growth sectors. The discussions highlighted the country’s openness to full foreign ownership across industries, a trusted land ownership framework, and a pro-investor regulatory environment.

VOI expressed strong interest in agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, and cashew processing—sectors that align with its expertise and investment strategy. The firm also sees potential in supporting Cambodia’s food security initiatives and enhancing regional trade connectivity. "Delegated by OIA to explore opportunities in Southeast Asia, we at VOI expressed our commitment to building long-term, impactful partnerships in Cambodia’s growing economy," the fund stated.

Founded in 2008, VOI has invested approximately $300 million in Vietnam across high-growth sectors, including high-tech agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and education. Its approach combines financial backing with strategic support, helping portfolio companies scale and innovate.

In 2023, VOI allocated $100 million for public equity investments, deploying $34.6 million into five new investments by December. Its private equity portfolio, comprising 13 projects, reported a 5.2% internal rate of return (IRR) and an investment multiple of 1.75x as of mid-2023.

By expanding into Cambodia, VOI seeks to replicate its Vietnam success story, leveraging its experience to tap into new opportunities in one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies. The move also reflects Oman’s broader interest in strengthening economic ties across the region, reinforcing its role as a strategic investor in Asia.

