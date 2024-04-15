Muscat – Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi met with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part his visit to the Uzbek capital Tashkent to take part in the second ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the countries of Central Asia.

The ministers discussed further cooperation between Oman and Uzbekistan in all fields especially with regard to trade and investment and education and culture.

The foreign ministers also signed an agreement that will strengthen and develop future cooperation strategy.

They also discussed opportunities to enhance trade and expand economic partnerships focusing on energy, transport, agriculture and industry as well as encouraging business between Omani and Uzbek companies.

They agreed on the importance of exchanging expertise and programmes between universities and educational institutions, enhancing cultural exchanges and organising joint cultural events to enhance the friendship between Oman and Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by Oman’s ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan, Al Sayyida Wafa Jabr Nasser al Busaidi; Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashel al Maskari, Head of the Foreign Ministry’s GCC Department; Abdusalam Khatamov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Oman and a number of officials from both countries.

