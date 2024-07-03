Doha, Qatar: Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, met via video call with Rasulov Dilshod Ozodovich, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting was attended by Mahmoud Mahmudov, Economic Advisor at the Uzbekistan Embassy in Doha, and Ahmed Abu Nahia, Director of Public Relations at the Chamber.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the most important sectors that investors from Qatar and Uzbekistan can enter, as well as activating the agreements signed between the chambers of commerce in the two countries.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to hold a meeting of the Qatari-Uzbekistan Business Council in Doha next September and to make the necessary arrangements to organize a visit by a delegation of Qatari businessmen to Uzbekistan in October of this year.

Bin Twar said that Uzbekistan is considered an important destination for Qatari businessmen. They want to learn about the investment opportunities there, stressing the Qatar Chamber’s support for Qatari-Uzbekistani partnerships and joint projects.

Bin Twar stressed the importance of investment incentives and legislation that protects foreign investments in Uzbekistan, explaining that the planned visit to Uzbekistan will enable Qatari businessmen to become closely acquainted with the investment climate there and build trade relations with their counterparts from Uzbekistan, which will be reflected in the volume of trade between the two countries.

For his part, the Vice President of the Uzbekistan Chamber said that businessmen in his country have a very great interest in entering the Qatari market and establishing projects in partnership with their Qatari counterparts and that the upcoming meetings in September and October will allow both sides to learn more about the business climate and available opportunities.

