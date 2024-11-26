Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) inaugurated the National Intellectual Property (IP) Exhibition on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day event aims to highlight the role of intellectual property in fostering innovation, supporting economic diversification, and driving sustainable growth.

The exhibition was officially opened by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al-Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation, in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, along with senior officials, experts, and business leaders.

The expo features 30 national inventions and 20 trademarks, alongside a showcase of creative works, including literature, sculptures, and photography. Workshops and lectures led by local and international experts offer insights into best practices for protecting intellectual property and maximizing its economic value.

According to MoCIIP, the exhibition provides a unique platform for innovators to display their work and connect with key stakeholders, including business leaders and investors.

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of Oman’s National Intellectual Property Strategy, which aims to establish a robust framework for managing and utilizing intellectual property as a driver of economic growth.

Eng Khalid bin Hamoud al-Hinai, Director of the National IP Office, stated that the strategy includes 14 key initiatives, such as establishing Oman as an international patent examination authority and launching an advanced digital IP platform. These initiatives align with Oman Vision 2040 and aim to strengthen the country’s knowledge-based economy.

Recent data underscores Oman’s progress in intellectual property awareness. During the third quarter of 2024 alone, 90 national patent applications were filed, nearing the 100 applications submitted in all of 2023. International patent filings also saw significant growth, reaching 541 applications.

The surge in registrations reflects increased public and corporate awareness of the importance of intellectual property in safeguarding innovations and fostering competitiveness.

The exhibition also highlighted the Frankincense Producers Empowerment Project, which aims to enhance the marketing and global reach of Omani frankincense using IP tools such as geographical indications and trademarks. This initiative supports local producers by increasing sales and promoting Oman’s reputation for high-quality products.

Nasra bint Sultan al-Habsi, Director General of Commerce at MoCIIP, emphasized that intellectual property is a cornerstone of Oman’s economic diversification efforts. “By protecting innovators’ rights, we are creating an ecosystem that fosters creativity, attracts investment, and supports the development of high-value products and services,” she said.

As part of its education and awareness efforts, MoCIIP also launched the Omani edition of the DL101 IP Basics Course in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The course is tailored to Oman’s legal and cultural context and provides foundational training on IP principles.

The exhibition underscored Oman’s commitment to leveraging intellectual property as a catalyst for economic growth. Nidaa bint Yaqub al Tamimi, Head of the Patents and Industrial Designs Department at the National IP Office, noted that “supporting innovators is essential for enhancing Oman’s economic competitiveness and positioning the country as a global hub for innovation.”



