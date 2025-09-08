Accelerating the investment cycle requires unifying procedures across government entities and publishing a clear investment map for the governorate: Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality

SALALAH, SEPT 7

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, said Oman is “rich in resources” — from oil and gas to agriculture and related sectors — noting that foreign inflows are rising alongside stronger domestic investment. The main challenge, he stressed, is “procedural rather than legislative” and can be simplified and harmonised across agencies.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Governance and its Role in Protecting Public Funds and Enhancing Transparency”, organised by the State Audit Institution at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah, under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar and attended by Shaikh Ghosn bin Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of the State Audit Institution; and other officials.

Dr Al Ghassani said accelerating the investment cycle requires unifying procedures across government entities and publishing a clear investment map for the governorate. He called for governance of investment through a single, transparent framework that sets out pathways and requirements for investors. He also urged the creation of a comprehensive, interconnected platform that links existing government systems so services are delivered as one package, with pre-vetted, ready-to-offer opportunities and prior approvals to shorten timelines and increase investor certainty. Digital transformation, he added, must operate as an effective tool — not a set of isolated systems.

He recalled that the Dhofar Investment Committee was announced in November 2023 and called for activating its role to unify efforts and improve the business environment. The governorate approved an updated formation decree in December 2023 and the committee continues to meet in 2025 under the Governor’s chairmanship to review opportunities and ease procedures.

The seminar featured papers on the State Audit Institution’s role in entrenching transparency and accountability; how governance and sustainability improve performance; the Oman Investment Authority’s experience in corporate governance and risk management; and Dhofar Municipality’s governance work linked to investment and local services. The event forms part of national efforts to deepen governance, integrity and the protection of public funds in line with Oman Vision 2040.

On investment planning, official reports have indicated ongoing work on an investment map for Dhofar to identify opportunities and challenges; and align them with the national economy, with dedicated working groups under the Governor’s Office following up — supporting Dr Al Ghassani’s call to deliver the map in a unified, executable form.

