Muscat: Sheikh Ghuson Hilal Al Alawi, Chairman of the State Audit Institution, received Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the Supreme Audit Institution of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit came within the framework of promoting cooperation and exchanging experiences between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates in areas of auditing, promotion of integrity, and building capacities to achieve common interests between the two countries.

Al Alawi underscored the deep relations between the two countries and highlighted the Institution's keenness to embody cooperation and integration aspects with counterpart institutions in the UAE. SAI, he added, also aims to enhance effectiveness in joint activities within committees concerned with auditing, accountability and combating corruption in GCC countries, as well as actively participating with the international community.

Abushibs expressed his appreciation towards the Institution's development in the legislative and regulatory fields. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation and the exchange of experience in strengthening the roles assigned to audit Institutions and raising their efficiency to achieve sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the visit, several presentations were given to highlight the roles and tasks of SAI, the laws regulating its work, its work mechanism in implementing its various responsibilities, and the Institution’s efforts in promoting integrity and combating corruption. The presentations also shed light on SAI’s efforts in the field of training.

The visiting delegation also gave a presentation that included a brief overview of the UAE Supreme Audit Institution and its objectives, in addition to aspects related to information technology that is used in its training and development system.

Moreover, Mohammed Nakhira Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Sultanate of Oman attended the meeting.

