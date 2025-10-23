Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Turkey witnessed, at Al Alam Palace, the signing of a joint declaration, a joint statement, six agreements, and eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

The signing took place as part of President Erdoğan’s State Visit to the Sultanate of Oman, highlighting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations.

The signed documents included a joint declaration establishing the Oman–Turkey Coordination Council, and a joint statement concerning mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports.

Agreements were also signed covering capital participation between Amber Limited Company and the Turkish OYAK Fund, and between the Uzbek-Omani Company and OYAK Fund. Additionally, cooperation agreements were concluded between the Oman Food Investment Company and OYAK Holding for Food and Agriculture, as well as between Oman Data Park and Inofinance for Information Technology.

Further, the governments of both countries agreed to allocate land for the Turkish Maarif Foundation to establish an educational institution in Oman. Another partnership agreement was signed between Sanan Advanced Industries Company and ASELSAN, a leading Turkish defense and electronics firm.

The memorandums of understanding covered a wide range of fields including military cooperation, defense industries, media and communications, competition protection and anti-monopoly measures, industrial collaboration, science, technology, innovation, and strategic cooperation between the Oman Investment Authority and the Turkish Sovereign Wealth Fund.

These agreements and MoUs reflect the strong will of both leaderships to enhance cooperation and expand the horizons of partnership in various political, economic, and cultural domains — paving the way for deeper collaboration and sustainable growth that benefits both nations and their peoples.

