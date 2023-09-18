Muscat – H E Said Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, received Samir Saied, Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning, and his accompanying delegation on Sunday.

The meeting explored ways of enhancing cooperation in economic and investment fields. The two sides reiterated their keenness to take further steps to open up new vistas of joint action serving cooperation in economic, commercial, investment and other areas.

The Tunisian delegation comprised businessmen from commercial, industrial, tourism, energy, logistics and other sectors.

