Muscat: Oman came alive during the four-day weekend as citizens and expatriates embraced the break from routine, thanks to two National Day holidays.

Under Royal orders from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, November 20-21 (Wednesday and Thursday) were declared official holidays from public and private sector employees to commemorate 54th National Day.

From the golden beaches of Muscat to the rugged peaks of Jabal Akhdar and the vast dunes of the Sharqiyah Sands, the Sultanate’s diverse landscapes offered something for everyone.

In Muscat, families thronged to the beaches, making the most of the pleasant weather.

“We’re lucky to live in a place with such stunning coastlines,” said Abdullah al Harthi, a resident of Qurum. “The kids love building sandcastles, and we enjoy the sunsets.”

The desert was another hotspot as groups headed to the Sharqiyah Sands for camping adventures. “Sleeping under a blanket of stars is an experience you can’t replicate anywhere else,” said Antony Martin, an expat.

“Oman’s deserts have a magical allure – peaceful yet full of life.”

The green terraces of Jabal Akhdar drew visitors seeking cooler climes and panoramic views.

“It’s breathtaking to see how nature transforms here,” said Ashish Das, a photographer who spent the weekend hiking. “The pomegranate farms, the crisp air, and the endless trails – it’s a paradise for nature lovers.”



Similarly, Jabal Shams, Oman’s highest peak, welcomed adventure enthusiasts. “The view from the Grand Canyon of Arabia is unmatched,” remarked Faisal Al Balushi, an avid trekker.

“It’s moments like these that remind me of Oman’s incredible beauty.”

Staycations were a popular choice, with hotels and resorts across the Sultanate reporting high occupancy rates.

Jagdeep Thakral, General Manager of dusitD2 Naseem Resort Jabal Akhdar said, “We hosted families, couples, and even solo travelers who wanted to unwind and enjoy our amenities, including the unique Adventure Park. It’s been a wonderful weekend for tourism.”

Another leading hotelier, Arup Singh Deo, Director of Operations and Projects at Al Nahda Hotel and Resorts, said: “Such long weekends benefit the hospitality industry and domestic tourism gets a fillip. Oman landscapes provide perfect getaways for citizens and residents.”

Restaurants buzzed with holidaymakers indulging in local and international cuisine. “The energy has been infectious,” said a café owner in Al Mouj. “Our team worked extra shifts to accommodate the rush.”

For those venturing beyond Oman, the UAE border saw significant traffic, while Muscat International Airport was bustling with travelers. “We flew to Turkiye for a short family trip,” said expatriate Mohammed Hassan. “It’s the perfect time for such a getaway.”

Closer to home, Oman’s scenic wadis like Wadi Bani Khalid and Wadi Shab provided serene escapes. “I spent a day exploring Wadi Shab with friends,” shared Faisal Ahmed, a college student. “The hike and swim were unforgettable.”

As the workweek begins anew tomorrow, the extended break leaves behind cherished memories and a reminder of Oman’s incredible offerings. From serene retreats to adrenaline-filled adventures, the Sultanate proves time and again that it’s a destination with something for everyone.