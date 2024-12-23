Muscat: The Minister of Social Development has issued a decision on the establishment of the Oman Tourism Association (OTA).

The association's objectives are aimed at contributing to organizing the operation of tourism services in the Sultanate of Oman in compliance with the laws and regulations in force.

It will work to promote and introduce the Sultanate of Oman as a tourist destination in cooperation with relevant authorities and cooperation between members to encourage the application of best practices and help new members and small and medium-sized enterprises to develop their businesses.

It will provide an environment for presenting ideas, research, magazines, and brochures, and recommending applicable policies to address the challenges facing the tourism sector and enhance the use of available opportunities in coordination with the relevant authorities.

It will contribute to maximizing local content in the tourism sector and implementing programs and initiatives to enhance the growth of local added value.

The association will be managed by a board of directors consisting of 12 members with a term of two years.

The chairman of the board of directors may be re-elected for a second term, and he is not entitled to nominate himself again after the end of the second term of his presidency, except after two consecutive terms have passed since his last nomination.

The board of directors shall assume all the affairs of the institution and shall be responsible for its work.

