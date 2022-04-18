Muscat- Dr. Laila bint Ahmed Al-Najjar, Minister of Social Development, said the formation of the Al-Gharmeen Charity Association to help debtors who are unable to pay loans, will be announced soon.

Speaking at the Majlis A'Shura, she said that a series of meetings were held with the founding committee of the association that included specialists from various competent authorities.

She said the Assistant Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman has responded about the Al-Gharmeen Charity Association and work is underway to make an announcement soon. "Steps and measures will be taken to prevent duplication with other associations working for the same cause."

Utility bills.

She said the ministry is following up on the issue of high electricity and water prices for families registered under the national subsidy system.

The departments affiliated with the Ministry in the various governorates of the Sultanate were directed to follow up on the situation of these families and help them register in the national subsidy system for electricity and water.

"A large number of those eligible for subsidy did not register in the national subsidy system for electricity, and their numbers stood at 37,215," she said.

Cyclone relief

The minister said that immediate aid was provided to those affected by Cyclone Shaheen, which covered 33,687 families who applied for financial assistance following damages to their homes and properties in Musanah, Suwaiq, Khaboura, and Saham.

A total of RO16,913,000 were disbursed to 16,913 families whose houses were fully damaged in the cyclone. Each family got RO1,000.

The transfer of funds started on October 8, 2021, and the last payment was made on January 12, 2022.

An amount worth RO7, 290,000 was provided to 14,580 cases partially affected by the cyclone, while 2,462 applications did not meet the conditions for obtaining assistance as per the eligibility criteria approved by the Ministerial Committee.

