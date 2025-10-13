Muscat – A unified national building code is being prepared for implementation in Oman with full enforcement expected by 2030, according to Hafsa al Balushi from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP).

Developed as part of the sultanate’s efforts to modernise its urban infrastructure, the building code is seen as a key milestone in ensuring construction quality and promoting sustainable development across the country.

Speaking in a recent radio interview, Hafsa, a member of the technical team behind the project, said the code aims to unify engineering standards, enhance safety and ensure quality without raising construction costs – a concern shared by many in the sector.

She explained that the guide will serve as a comprehensive reference for engineers, contractors and regulatory authorities, ensuring that minimum safety standards are consistently applied in both design and construction to safeguard lives, property and the environment.

Addressing concerns about costs, Hafsa said the guide will optimise the use of materials such as steel, preventing both overuse and underuse – two common causes of inflated budgets and maintenance issues. More efficient designs, she added, will help reduce structural problems such as cracks and ground subsidence, leading to significant long-term savings.

One of the code’s distinctive features is its adaptability to Oman’s varied geography and climate. Detailed maps outlining differences in soil type and humidity across governorates will help tailor building requirements to local conditions – whether in coastal, desert or mountainous regions.

Hafsa noted that implementation will be optional in 2026 and 2027 to allow time for training and feedback collection. Gradual enforcement will begin in 2028 in Muscat governorate, extending to all governorates by 2030, when compliance will become mandatory for all new buildings.

The code will apply only to new constructions. Existing structures will remain unaffected unless undergoing major renovation or expansion. In such cases, a separate guide – developed with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism – will govern standards for historic buildings.

While the new regulations do not mandate changes in building materials, they will introduce tighter quality control measures under the supervision of Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. Modern and alternative materials will be permitted as long as these meet safety and performance standards.

The guide also encourages innovation, with dedicated sections on 3D printing and temporary structures to ensure these technologies are safely integrated into Oman’s construction practices. It has been designed to remain flexible, allowing for regular updates in line with technological progress.

MHUP is working closely with municipal engineers, the private sector and the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority to streamline procedures, raise professional standards and minimise disputes between consultants and contractors.

Hafsa expressed confidence that the code will establish a clear, consistent benchmark for the construction industry, strengthening safety, sustainability and urban resilience across the sultanate.

Timeline

2026–2027: Voluntary adoption for training and feedback

2028: Gradual enforcement begins in Muscat governorate

2030: Mandatory nationwide compliance for all new buildings

