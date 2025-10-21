MUSCAT - The Oman Research and Education Network Technology Summit (OTS25) kicked off on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the auspices of Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

The summit welcomed Dr Abdullah bin Sharaf al Ghamdi, President of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), as guest of honour, alongside dignitaries, heads of universities and colleges, and international experts.

This year’s two-day event highlights Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a transformative force in education and research, aligning with national goals for digital transformation and innovation. It serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, exploring opportunities and learning from global best practices.

The programme features interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops and technology exhibitions, demonstrating practical AI applications in education and research.

It also aims to inspire innovation, strengthen collaboration, and present actionable recommendations to advance Oman’s education and research ecosystem.

Najah bint Mohammed al Rashdiyah, Director-General of the Innovation Centre at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, emphasised the ministry’s commitment to integrating AI in curriculum development, learning outcomes analysis and applied research. "Collaboration and sustainable partnerships are key to activating national roles across multiple pathways," she said.

The guest of honour Dr Al Ghamdi highlighted Saudi Arabia’s achievements in AI, noting the Kingdom’s global leadership in empowering women in AI, AI public awareness, job growth and AI model development.

He also underscored the importance of ethical responsibility alongside innovation.

Oman’s progress under the National AI and Advanced Technologies Programme was presented by Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology. He stressed Oman’s focus on AI adoption across sectors, human-centred governance and talent development.

Prof Marc-Antoine Dilhac from the University of Montreal, Unesco AI Ethics Expert, delivered a keynote on 'Learning and Teaching in the Age of Generative AI', highlighting AI’s potential to enhance creativity and personalise learning while cautioning against risks such as skill decline and loss of originality. He stressed the importance of transparency, prompt engineering skills and adherence to ethical frameworks like the Riyadh Charter.

Panel discussions explored AI enablers in education, integration challenges, and future skills aligned with labour market demands. Hands-on workshops covered AI ethics and data analytics, while the 'Future Path Exhibition' showcased innovative projects from 12 academic institutions.

A special SDAIA pavilion drew attention with cutting-edge technologies including drones, 3D printing and virtual reality simulators. Tomorrow’s sessions will focus on AI and the digital economy, culminating in the announcement of the 'Gamathon' Hackathon winners — celebrating innovative AI solutions that support Oman’s knowledge-based economy.

The summit also provided a unique opportunity for networking and collaboration between academia, industry and government agencies. Participants engaged in roundtable discussions and brainstorming sessions, sharing insights on AI-driven solutions for pressing educational and societal challenges.

Several partnerships were initiated, aiming to foster research collaboration, technology transfer and capacity-building initiatives that will accelerate Oman’s digital transformation journey.

Beyond education and research, OTS25 highlighted AI’s role in shaping the digital economy. Experts emphasised how AI adoption can enhance productivity, drive innovation and create new economic opportunities across sectors. With a focus on sustainability and ethical innovation, the summit reinforced that Oman’s approach to AI is not just about technology, but also about building a resilient, inclusive and forward-looking society.

As OTS25 concludes, it underscores Oman’s growing commitment to artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of its educational, research and economic future.

