Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is addressing the challenge of limited direct flights to Oman as it works towards attracting 6mn tourists annually by 2030, a target it hopes to achieve ahead of plan. This was revealed by H E Salim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, during an international media forum – called ‘Oman and the World’ – held in Muscat on Wednesday.

Organised by Ministry of Information, the forum brought together senior Omani officials – including ministers – and media representatives from India, China, Japan, Turkey and the UK, among other countries. The event showcased Oman’s achievements in tourism and economic growth, coinciding with celebrations for Accession Day.

Highlighting the recovery of Oman’s tourism sector post-COVID-19, H E Mahrouqi stressed on the country’s appeal as a destination with diverse offerings. “Oman’s stunning beaches, ports, unique topography and adventure tourism opportunities have driven a significant increase in tourist numbers,” he said. In 2023, Oman welcomed over 4mn tourists, marking a strong rebound from the pandemic’s impact.

Efforts to boost tourism include promoting adventure, marine and culinary tourism, alongside the country’s Unesco-listed archaeological sites. Oman has also launched promotional campaigns in Europe and Russia and opened tourism offices in several countries. Expanding into East Asia is a current priority.

One pressing challenge, the lack of direct flight connectivity, is being actively addressed by the ministry.

To enhance accessibility, Oman has waived tourist visa requirements for citizens of 103 countries and is developing its 12 ports to accommodate the growing influx of visitors. Additionally, Dhofar is expected to welcome arou nd 500 charter flights this year.

H E Mahrouqi also noted Oman’s participation in discussions on a unified Gulf tourism visa, which aims to streamline travel across the region. The sultanate is collaborating with Gulf countries on joint campaigns to position the region as a cohesive tourism destination.

The opening of Oman Botanic Garden this year is expected to enhance the sultanate’s reputation as a destination for eco-tourism and nature enthusiasts. Set to be one of the largest gardens in the region, it reflects Oman’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

