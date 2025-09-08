SUHAR - Al Suwaiq is gearing up to host the Food Security Forum from September 15–16, organised by the Al Batinah North branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), represented by its Food Security Committee. The event will be held under the theme 'Safe Investment for Sustainable Food.'

The forum aims to boost investment in food security sectors in line with Oman Vision 2040, strengthen economic diversification, and localise technology-driven projects in agriculture, fisheries and food production.

Eng Said bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of OCCI Al Batinah North, said Al Suwaiq’s selection underscores its position as a key hub for agriculture and fisheries. “This forum aligns with national priorities to reinforce food security systems and provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and exploring best practices,” he said.

The two-day programme will include sessions on investment opportunities, sector enablers, financing, and the role of private sector, civil society, and technology in advancing food security. An exhibition alongside the forum will feature specialised companies presenting innovative solutions and fostering partnerships.

Dr Ali al Hamdi, CEO of Azr Engineering and Investment Holding and Chairman of OCCI’s Food Security Committee, said pioneering agricultural projects will be showcased, highlighting how traditional farms can evolve into innovative ventures across 16 sectors, in collaboration with government bodies, private firms and international organisations such as the FAO.

With its focus on partnerships and innovation, the Food Security Forum is set to serve as a key platform for shaping a sustainable food future for Oman.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).