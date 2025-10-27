Muscat – Oman has banned the import of bottled water and its products from the Islamic Republic of Iran under a ministerial decision issued by H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Ministerial decision No 241/2025 states that the suspension will remain in place until the reasons for the ban are resolved and a further decision is issued.

The ministry confirmed that the order is based on the Food Safety Law under Royal Decree No 84/2008, Royal Decree No 92/2020 restructuring the ministry, and the Food Safety Regulation issued by ministerial decision No 2/2010.

The decision takes effect from October 27. Relevant authorities have been directed to implement the decision within their respective jurisdictions.

