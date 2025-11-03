Muscat - Under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultanate of Oman is committed to leveraging its distinguished international relations to achieve shared interests and uphold the principles of global peace and security. His Majesty's forthcoming state visit to the Kingdom of Spain represents a significant international engagement in this pursuit, building upon over five decades of bilateral ties founded on mutual respect and understanding.

50 years of relations

For the past fifty years, Omani-Spanish relations have been defined by mutual respect and constructive cooperation, culminating in a robust partnership across diverse fields, with politics and economics being particularly prominent. This is demonstrated through a consistent exchange of views, high-level meetings, and bilateral agreements, including the visit of King Felipe VI of Spain to meet with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to offer condolences on the passing of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Spanish king visits Oman

Further reinforcing this dialogue, the two leaders held a telephone conversation on October 8, 2024, reviewing bilateral relations and exchanging perspectives on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. Additionally, the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, conducted several visits to the Sultanate of Oman, the most recent in 2014, which resulted in the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding across various sectors.

Business partnerships

The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Spain enjoy collaborative ventures in numerous sectors, especially economic and investment fields. Business forums, bilateral agreements, MOUs between public and private entities, and investment funds all contribute to a synergistic relationship that enhances mutual benefits and capitalizes on opportunities in renewable energy, tourism, food security, infrastructure, technology, and defense.

The economic and investment partnership between the two nations has seen remarkable growth since the 1980s, a trajectory that accelerated with the establishment of the Oman-Spain Private Equity Fund in 2018. This fund emerged from the economic partnership between the Oman Investment Authority and the Spanish state-owned company 'COFIDES' and was strengthened in 2023, reaching a total value of approximately RO 133 million. The fund has invested in 11 Spanish companies across diverse sectors, including food industries, renewable energy, technology, industry, healthcare, and marketing.

Trade volume surpasses RO 94 million

Total trade volume between the two countries surpassed RO 94 million by the end of 2024. Omani exports to Spain amounted to RO 33.8 million, while Oman's imports from Spain reached RO 60.4 million, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Key Spanish imports included ships, aircraft, vehicles, foundry products, flooring, and ammunition. Conversely, Omani exports to Spain comprised aluminum, plastics, electrical materials, organic chemical products, and frozen fish.

58 Spanish companies in Oman

By the end of September 2025, the number of Spanish companies registered in Oman stood at 58, with a total invested capital exceeding RO 69 million and a Spanish contribution rate of 66.5 percent. These companies are primarily focused on construction, transport and storage, and wholesale and retail trade, as per data from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

19% jump in Spanish tourists to Oman

Inbound tourism to Oman from the Spanish market showed significant growth, increasing by 19 percent during the third quarter of this year (2025) to reach 6,764 Spanish visitors, according to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

The Ministry is actively targeting the Spanish market through promotional campaigns and has established a tourism representation office in Spain in July 2025. This office aims to strengthen ties with Spanish tourism partners, explore cooperative ventures and opportunities, and familiarize Spanish travel agencies with Oman's diverse tourist attractions, landmarks, and products.

Thamer bin Fayez Al Alawi, Oman's Ambassador to Spain, stated that this historic visit reflects the profound and solid bonds of friendship between the two nations and their peoples. He affirmed that the meeting between the two leaders will provide powerful momentum to elevate the strategic partnership, which began with the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1972, towards broader horizons in all domains.

Recipient of Spanish investments

The ambassador noted that Omani-Spanish relations are experiencing consistent development and growth, characterized by close bilateral cooperation that has yielded multiple partnerships across different levels. He highlighted a significant recent expansion in agreements between the sovereign wealth funds of both nations, which operate internationally. Consequently, Oman has become the third-largest recipient of Spanish investments in the GCC states, with investments nearing RO 37 million, positioning Oman as a reliable and attractive partner for various Spanish economic sectors, including tourism, civil engineering, chemical and metal industries, water management, and commercial activities.

On cultural relations, the ambassador emphasized their deep historical roots, tracing back to the Arab migration to Al-Andalus and their role in its civilization. A notable Omani figure from that era was the physician Abdullah bin Muhammad al Azdi Al-Sohari (Ibn Al-Thahabi), author of the "Encyclopedia of Water" – considered the first medical-linguistic glossary in history – who died in Spain's Valencia region in 1064. Further evidence of the longstanding historical connections includes the discovery by Spanish researchers of royal emblems of Spanish monarchs engraved on historic cannons located in Omani forts and castles, notably at Jabrin Fort.

He added that Oman is dedicated to promoting its cultural, heritage, tourism, and academic assets in alignment with the "Oman Vision 2040". This commitment was vividly demonstrated through its participation in the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid, a premier global event, where the Omani pavilion received the award for best pavilion with innovative design. This achievement enhances Oman's profile as a tourist destination for the Spanish public.

He affirmed that bilateral and multilateral coordination between the two countries is paramount for reinforcing regional and global stability through joint action in security, mediation, and conflict resolution. The political stances of Oman and Spain are closely aligned and harmonious, as evidenced by their congruent votes on key issues at the UN General Assembly, including resolutions concerning ending the occupation of Palestinian territories, recognizing the Palestinian state, and supporting the two-state solution. This alignment underscores a shared commitment to protecting the international community, upholding multilateralism, and affirming the right of peoples to self-determination and peaceful coexistence.

For his part, Francisco Javier Simone, Spanish Ambassador to Oman, stressed that the relations between the two countries are exceedingly friendly and solid, marked by mutual respect and strong institutional ties. He added that both nations take pride in their collaborative efforts to foster international understanding and cooperation, as well as their support for dialogue and respect for international law in conflict resolution.

The ambassador described the visit of His Majesty the Sultan to Spain as being of the highest importance for bilateral relations, providing a unique opportunity to assess years of cooperation and identify new collaborative areas. He noted that Oman's strategic location and its distinctive relations with various countries, coupled with its trade links to major markets like the US and India, make it an ideal regional partner.

He indicated that Spanish companies have grown increasingly aware of the importance of a sustained presence in Oman. Many Spanish firms specializing in engineering and construction have executed numerous projects in the Sultanate of Oman over the past two decades. Cooperation also extends to energy, civil aviation, defense, logistics, and tourism, with promising future opportunities in space and clean energy.

Culturally, the ambassador highlighted the importance of promoting Arabic and Spanish language studies in both countries to bolster academic relations and medium-term expertise exchange, which would significantly enhance bilateral ties. He noted a strong sense of affinity between the two countries’ peoples, with Omanis frequently travelling to Spain for business and tourism, and a growing number of Spaniards expressing interest in visiting Oman.

Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), stated that His Majesty the Sultan's visit to Spain marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, representing a culmination of the strong ties between them. He emphasized the visit's importance in light of His Majesty's dedication to enhancing economic cooperation and opening new avenues for trade and investment partnerships.

He said that economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries have seen notable development. The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with its Spanish counterpart, is working to identify promising investment opportunities in multiple economic sectors. Trade meetings and forums have been instrumental in enhancing communication channels between private sector institutions in both countries, facilitating discussions on trade and the development of joint projects, thereby supporting economic diversification efforts and stimulating mutual investment.

Al Rowas stated that the successes of the Oman-Spain Joint Fund exemplify the two countries' commitment to fostering long-term economic partnerships. The fund allows the Omani market to benefit from the expertise and technical knowledge of Spanish companies through knowledge and technology transfer, generating valuable investment returns and contributing to the economic growth of both Oman and Spain.

He pointed to promising cooperation opportunities in several vital sectors, most notably industry, tourism, the digital economy, medical tourism, and food resource management. He clarified that the Spanish market is one of the most significant tourism markets globally and serves as a crucial gateway for Omani investments seeking access to European markets.

