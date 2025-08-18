Sohar International Bank (Sohar International) has sought in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) to make a non-binding offer of up to 100% of its stake in Insurance House (Bima).

Sohar International announced its intention in its filing to the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

Bima is Oman's first fully digital insurance portal licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), enabling customers to compare and purchase a range of insurance products (including motor, travel, domestic, medical, and credit-life) from multiple insurers through an intuitive online platform.

Sohar International Bank



