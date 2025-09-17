MUSCAT: A partnership between leading Slovakia-based international property technology firm WooW Studio and Oman’s Northsys — a provider of GIS services — has been awarded a contract by Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to deliver a digital twin of Sultan Haitham City, the Sultanate of Oman’s flagship sustainable urban development.

A digital twin for an urban project is a dynamic virtual model of a city that integrates real-time data from sensors, infrastructure and systems to mirror and optimise the physical environment. It enables planners and operators to simulate scenarios, monitor performance, predict maintenance needs, improve sustainability and engage citizens, ultimately supporting smarter, more efficient and resilient urban development.

Juraj Krc, CEO of the Bratislava-headquartered WooW Studio, said the digital twin will be “designed to accelerate property sales and attract investment by giving buyers and stakeholders an immersive view of the city before it is built”.

The project will also help developers to market their projects faster and more effectively; enable government and planners to communicate the city’s vision, coordinate with partners and engage citizens; and allow future residents to explore and experience their neighbourhoods before moving in.

Since winning the contract, the partnership of WooW Studio and Northsys has delivered a masterplan view of the entire Sultan Haitham City, along with a detailed digital twin of the Sarooj Oasis neighbourhood within the development. These creative works also enabled the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to showcase the project at the recently concluded Comex 2025 in Muscat, the CEO further noted.

Envisioned as one of the region’s most ambitious urban developments, Sultan Haitham City is designed to accommodate 100,000 residents across 20,000 housing units within a 14.8 million m² area, featuring sustainable infrastructure, extensive green corridors and a vast central park.

