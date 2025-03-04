Al Buraimi: As part of its efforts for boosting investment in the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in cooperation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has announced six new investment opportunities in Al Buraimi Governorate.

The six investment opportunities are posted through “Tatweer Platform.” The investment opportunities aimed to attract investors and to encourage the SMEs to benefit from the available agricultural resources using the state of the art technologies.

The investment opportunities cover a total area of 29,6 acres including a main investment opportunity at Al Zaroub area in the Wilayat of Mahda on an area of 4,6 acres for growing green vegetables using the modern technologies which boosts agricultural productivity at the area.

Five investment opportunities are allocated for SMEs at Safwan area in the Wilayat of Mahda at five acres for each investment opportunity allocated for growing vegetables, ginger, onion, potatoes and seasonal fodder.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources reaffirmed that applying for these investment opportunities shall be through “Tatweer Platform” which provides a smooth mechanism for submission of applications and encourages the investors involve in the agricultural sector.

This initiative comes within the government efforts aimed to boost the food security, support SMEs and improve the agricultural productivity in the Sultanate of Oman.

Nasser bin Ali Al Marshoudi, Director General of the Directorate General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Al Buraimi Governorate said that over 20 investment opportunities in the agricultural field would be announced during this week. These opportunities shall be in the three wilayats of the Governorate of Al Burami in the fields of agriculture and livestock.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in cooperation with the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning targets announcement of 50 investment opportunities in 2025, he added.

