Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued its seasonal weather forecast for October to December 2025, indicating that the Sultanate of Oman is likely to experience a warmer-than-usual winter accompanied by below-average rainfall in most regions.

This year, Oman — particularly the capital region — has already been witnessing warmer temperatures than usual for October, with the onset of winter delayed. Instead of the typical mild daytime weather, clear blue skies, and chilly evenings that mark the start of the season, conditions have remained relatively warm and dry across much of the country.

The temperature outlook shows a trend toward warmer-than-average conditions throughout the season. In October, temperatures are expected to remain near normal across much of Oman, with slightly higher readings in the south. November is forecast to record temperatures close to average, while December could bring above-average warmth, particularly over the southern coastal areas.

According to the CAA’s report, rainfall during October is expected to be above average in parts of South Al Sharqiyah and Dhofar, while most other governorates will likely see normal levels of precipitation. However, by November and December, rainfall is projected to fall below the climatological average, with limited activity confined to isolated areas.

The CAA emphasized that these projections provide an early long-term outlook, urging the public to continue following short- and medium-range bulletins for more precise updates.

