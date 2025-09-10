Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office has forecast cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions across most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman from September 9 to 13.

According to Oman Met, the cloud cover is expected to bring scattered rainfall in some areas.

The weather bulletin highlights that the unsettled weather is likely to affect the majority of governorates, with occasional rain showers anticipated as cloud masses intensify.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

