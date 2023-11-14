Muscat – The first meeting of the Omani-Saudi Coordination Council was convened in Muscat on Monday, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting, co-chaired by H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, reviewed the robust and longstanding relationship between the two nations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the constructive outcomes achieved in recent years and emphasised the need for ongoing bilateral coordination. They agreed on the importance of adopting unified stances on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

H E Sayyid Badr noted the significant progress in Omani-Saudi relations, citing enhanced investment initiatives and steady commercial growth.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Rub al Khali land port, opened in 2022, in boosting land transport and development between the two countries.

Key areas of mutual interest, such as alternative energy projects, hydrogen production and cooperation in energy, logistics, maritime transport and infrastructure were discussed.

Confident of the future of this partnership, H E Sayyid Badr expressed trust in the capabilities of the Omani-Saudi Coordination Council, its subcommittees, general secretariat and governance mechanisms to implement joint cooperation initiatives effectively.

Prince Faisal reiterated a commitment to deepening Saudi-Omani relations under the guidance of both countries’ leadership. He emphasised the council’s role in capitalising on the combined capabilities of both nations to enhance mutual benefits and interests. Their consensus on various issues underscored the need for continued collaboration on bilateral, regional and international levels, as well as in political consultations.

He described the council and its various subcommittees as vital instruments for advancing cooperation, including efforts to combat terrorism and protect vital waterways.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).