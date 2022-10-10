Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), have signed on Monday two executive programmes in the fields of digital transformation and skills qualification.

The two programmes aim to enhance cooperation in the field of digital transformation to increase the benefit of digital technologies in improving business environments, and qualifying capabilities for leadership, development and business management in all fields.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).