MUSCAT - The Oman-Qatar Business Forum and the accompanying Qatari trade mission to the Sultanate of Oman was launched yesterday at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, with the participation of more than 45 Qatari companies alongside a wide range of Omani firms. The two-day event is organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion in cooperation with Qatar Exports, the export arm of Qatar Development Bank.

The forum aims to strengthen economic partnerships between the two countries and expand avenues of trade and investment cooperation through direct business-to-business meetings. An exhibition showcasing Qatari companies and their products also accompanied the event, providing a platform to highlight investment opportunities in both markets.

In his opening remarks, Shaikh Mubarak bin Fahad al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman, stressed that relations between the two countries continue to grow steadily, driven by a shared vision built on mutual trust and complementary interests. He underlined the strong commitment of both leaderships to further enhance economic and trade cooperation.

For her part, Zahra al Siyabi, Head of the Sultanate of Oman’s Commercial Office in Qatar, noted that the event seeks to introduce Omani markets to Qatari companies while exploring new areas of collaboration. She emphasised that bilateral meetings are instrumental in boosting trade exchange, adding: “We expect to see further growth in trade and investment between Oman and Qatar, reflecting the strategic direction of this partnership”.

The event comes against the backdrop of accelerating growth in bilateral trade relations. The total volume of trade exchange exceeded QAR 6.3 billion in 2024, marking a 17% increase compared to 2023. Qatari exports to Oman reached around QAR 3 billion, while Qatari private sector exports stood at QAR 109 million, growing by 4%. These exports included a wide range of products such as aluminium, plastics, electrical equipment and chemicals.

The programme of the forum and the trade mission features bilateral business meetings, the signing of cooperation agreements and field visits to economic sites. These efforts highlight the strategic vision shared by Oman and Qatar to broaden their economic partnerships, diversify sources of growth and create sustainable opportunities for joint investment.

