Muscat: South al Sharqiyah Governorate has signed several contracts in the municipal sector worth RO26.3 million during the Investment and Partnership Forum organized by the Department of Small and Medium Enterprises Development in partnership with the Governorate and Sur Industrial City (Madayn).

The forum was held under the patronage of Dr. Yahya bin Badr bin Malik al Maawali, Governor of South al Sharqiyah, aiming to enhance infrastructure and achieve urban and economic development in the various wilayats of the governorate.

The signed contracts included the construction of a 149.2 km internal road network in the wilayats of Sur, Al Kamil, Al Wafi, Jalan Bani Bu Hassan, Jalan Bani Bu Ali, and Masirah.

These projects aim to improve connectivity between the interior regions and enhance ease of movement, which contributes to supporting urban development and stimulating economic activities.

The contracts also included improving mountain roads in the Wilayat of Sur in the areas of Qaab, Abbat, Al Manqal, and Al Jila village in the Niyabat of Tiwi, as well as rehabilitating and developing road paths within the Wilayat of Sur. This reflects the governorate's keenness to improve the road network to meet the needs of the population and enhance sustainable development.

The most prominent of these projects are:

Developing the waterfront in the Niyabat of Al Ashkhara on an area of ​​74,172 square meters, which will include integrated entertainment and sports facilities.

Lighting the coastal road from Ras al Hadd to Al Ashkhara using modern lighting technologies to improve night services and enhance traffic safety.

Al Suwaih Park in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali will include tourist facilities, a children's play area, and spaces designated for camping, making it an integrated entertainment destination.

Developing the tourist facility in the Saiq area in the Wilayat of Al Kamil and Al Wafi.

Contracts were also signed to establish the Al Shamkhiya Multipurpose Centre in the Wilayat of Masirah, which will host cultural and social activities, in addition to designing and implementing a new park in Falaj al Mashaikh in the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Hassan to provide service and entertainment facilities for residents.

The projects included improving lighting in the Wilayat of Masirah by installing modern lighting poles, in addition to replacing decorative lighting poles on the road leading to the old market in the Wilayat of Sur.

Work is also underway to design a 1.9 km long Al Barr Path and Walkway Project in the Wilayat of Sur, which will include walking and cycling paths, in addition to sports and entertainment facilities.

The governorate signed four contracts for establishing a commercial residential project in the Sur slaughterhouse, and investments at Al Barr Park in the Wilayat of Sur and the Al Suwaih Park, apart from establishing a café in Al Ashkhara Park.

Dr. Yahya bin Badr bin Malik Al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah, stressed that these projects reflect the governorate’s commitment to achieving balanced development in all its wilayats.

