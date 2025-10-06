Muscat: The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) confirmed that electricity supply has been fully restored to all areas of Dhofar Governorate following an earlier power outage.

In a statement on Monday, the authority said it closely monitored the incident and coordinated with licensed electricity companies to ensure service stability across the affected areas.

APSR added that it has launched an evaluation of the causes behind the disruption and is reviewing the actions taken by licensed companies to restore the supply. The regulator affirmed that it will take all necessary regulatory measures to safeguard consumer rights and maintain the reliability of the electricity network.

The authority emphasised its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted public services and protecting the interests of all customers.

