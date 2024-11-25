MUSCAT: The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued guidelines for companies licensed to provide postal services or contracted with them to reduce carbon emissions during packaging, transportation, storage and other activities.

The guidelines are aimed at achieving goals such as reducing the percentage of waste from postal services operations, preserving natural resources, and achieving financial savings for companies in the long term by following best practices for energy consumption.

Following commitments agreed upon by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) through the decisions issued at the Geneva Conference in 2008, the Abidjan Conference in 2021, and later at the Riyadh Conference in 2023, countries have agreed to intensify efforts to commit to initiatives that urge reducing the environmental impact of postal operations.

These efforts include setting voluntary annual environmental targets incrementally to reduce emissions based on the capabilities and capacities of companies licensed to provide postal services, aiming to reach the global target of reducing emissions by 85 per cent by 2050.

