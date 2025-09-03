Muscat – Oman Post has entered a partnership with Danish company e-Boks to establish the sultanate’s first National Digital Postbox, a service that will change how individuals, companies and government agencies exchange official documents.

The digital postbox will serve as a secure platform for correspondence, offering a legally recognised alternative to paper communication. Users will be able to receive invoices, contracts, statements and notices through a single 24/7 channel.

Officials said the service is designed to cut administrative costs, speed up transactions and support the shift to e-government services. It will also reduce paper use, reinforcing Oman’s sustainability commitments under Oman Vision 2040.

Sayyid Nasr bin Badr al Busaidi, Head of the Postal Unit at Oman Post, said, “The importance of the National Digital Postbox lies in its pivotal role in enabling government agencies to deliver services faster, providing companies with a recognised means of communication, and giving individuals a secure place to store important documents.”

He added that the partnership aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by improving user experience, enhancing private sector competitiveness and protecting national data, while consolidating Oman Post’s role in digitising the postal system.

Ulrik Falkner Thagesen, CEO of e-Boks, said the company brings more than 20 years of experience in developing secure digital mailboxes worldwide. “Through this partnership, we will provide a secure platform that can integrate with systems across both public and private sectors in Oman,” he said.

The cooperation also involves knowledge transfer and capacity-building, aimed at enhancing compliance, flexibility and readiness for the future needs of the digital economy.

Oman Post and e-Boks described the agreement as setting new regional benchmarks for secure, user-focused digital mail services, while contributing to national resilience and economic diversification.

What is a digital postbox?

A digital postbox is a secure online platform that allows individuals, companies and government agencies to exchange official correspondence electronically. Instead of paper letters, users receive invoices, contracts, statements and notices in a legally recognised digital mailbox. It provides a single, safe channel that is accessible at any time, while reducing costs, speeding up transactions and cutting paper use.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

