Muscat – A major step towards enhancing tourism and economic development in Nizwa was taken on Wednesday, as Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, signed agreements worth over RO14.5mn. Central to these agreements is the highly anticipated Dakhliyah Boulevard project.

A statement confirmed that Dakhliyah is making significant progress in its diverse development initiatives. The agreements, which include a mix of infrastructure, tourism and service projects, underscore the governorate’s commitment to strengthening its economic and tourism sectors.

The Dakhliyah Boulevard project is set to become a key landmark in Nizwa, combining investment, tourism, culture and environmental aspects to create a vibrant and sustainable space. The project will feature a 3,985m main walkway surrounded by green spaces, a 1,650m cycle track, fountains and an 80,000sqm open area. It will feature a children’s play zone, restaurants, kiosks, retail outlets and a market supporting 60 productive families. The boulevard is projected to attract approximately 944,000 visitors annually, generating RO500,000 in annual revenue, with a 5% growth forecast. The project is expected to create 340 permanent and temporary jobs while supporting local economic activity through 50 usufruct contracts and ten diverse investment sites.

According to Governor Hajri, the Dakhliyah Boulevard project embodies the governorate’s ambitious vision for sustainable development and commitment to creating an environment that serves the community’s needs. The boulevard will be a major open-air hub for festivals and cultural events, enhancing Nizwa’s appeal as a tourist destination.

In addition to Dakhliyah Boulevard, the agreements included development of several infrastructure projects in key wilayats – construction of internal roads in Bidbid, Manah and Jabal Akhdar, as well as design and implementation of roads in industrial areas like Shafa in Izki, Al Handali in Adam and Thamid in Bidbid. The projects aim to improve transportation, enhance accessibility and boost the governorate’s overall economic potential.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).