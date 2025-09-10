MUSCAT - Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and SLB have signed an agreement to establish the Oman Perforation Technology Centre, the first perforating charges manufacturing facility of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa for oil and gas activity. The new centre marks an important step in localising advanced industries, strengthening supply chains and delivering long-term economic value, while supporting Oman Vision 2040 and PDO’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as robotic arms and precision conveyor systems, the facility will be designed to revamp the way perforating services are executed in the region. By localising critical manufacturing, the centre will reduce reliance on imported materials, cut carbon emissions associated with overseas logistics and enhance the resilience of PDO’s supply chain.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Aflah al Hadhrami, Managing Director, PDO, said: “This project is another step forward in PDO’s mission to create sustainable value for Oman and its people. The Oman Perforation Technology Centre will not only deliver vital in-country capabilities but also build resilience in our operations and open new pathways for innovation in partnership with Omani universities and international experts. It reflects our deep commitment to maximising ICV and ensuring that our investments translate into real opportunities for local businesses and Omani talent”.

Hilal al Busaidy, Managing Director, SLB in Oman and Pakistan, added:

“We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with PDO through this transformative project. The Oman Perforation Technology Centre is designed to deliver world-class manufacturing standards while advancing Oman’s ambition to diversify its economy and lead the region in industrial innovation. By combining SLB’s global expertise with PDO’s leadership and Oman’s talented workforce, we are building a foundation that will serve the Sultanate of Oman for decades to come”.

The Oman Perforation Technology Centre is the latest example of PDO’s commitment to delivering tangible socioeconomic benefits through its ICV strategy. In 2024, PDO channelled more than $2.5 billion into Omani businesses, representing more than 40 per cent of its total procurement spend. By continuing to prioritise local manufacturing, skills development and knowledge transfer, PDO is supporting the Sultanate of Oman’s long-term vision for a diversified and resilient economy.

