Muscat --- The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and FreeZones (OPAZ) held its second meeting of the current year today, under thechairmanship of by Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Board.

The Board reviewed theimplementation status of its previous resolutions, as well as policies aimed atimproving institutional performance efficiency and achieving sustainableeconomic growth targets, in line with national priorities.

The Board of Directors also heldan expanded strategic meeting bringing together the CEOs of the economic, free zones,and industrial zones, along with Asyad Group, to discuss mechanisms foractivating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with theRepublic of India within the special economic zones, free zones, and industrialcities, thereby contributing to enhanced investment flows and trade exchange.

The meeting also addressed practical plans to maximize the benefits of the agreement in developing supplychains, strengthening industrial integration, and leveraging the Sultanate ofOman's strategic location and its port network connected to global markets. Inaddition, discussions focused on ways to maximize the economic impact of thezones and activate their role as key drivers of growth and investment.

The Authority's five-year planfor the period (2026–2030) was also reviewed, including its projects, visions,and initiatives. The plan focuses on developing a system of incentives andcompetitive advantages to enhance the zones' ability to attract investmentsamid global economic transformations, as well as advancing the logistical andindustrial role of the zones, supported by advanced infrastructure and directmaritime connectivity with regional and international markets.

The Special Economic Zone at Duqm(SEZAD) delivered a presentation on current and future projects, highlightinginfrastructure developments and tourism projects, including the coastal tourismmaster plan, which is expected to support the diversification of economicactivities within the zone.

The meeting also revieweddevelopments concerning new zones, including the Free Zone at MuscatInternational Airport, the Special Economic Zone at Al Rawdah, and the SpecialEconomic Zone in A’Dhahirah Governorate. Detailed presentations were given onthe progress of infrastructure projects and investment attraction efforts. Themeeting also included a presentation on the current state of media andinstitutional communication within the Authority and the zones under itssupervision, as well as ways to develop communication channels with partnersand stakeholders to enhance the effectiveness of promotional messaging for thespecial economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities.

Dr. Said Khalifa Al Qurini,Director General of Investment Sector Development at the Public Authority forSpecial Economic Zones and Free Zones and the Authority's officialspokesperson, stated that investment advantages and incentives are key factorsin enhancing the attractiveness of special economic zones, free zones, andindustrial clusters in the Sultanate of Oman. They contribute to raising theircompetitiveness regionally and internationally and attracting high-valueinvestments that add value to the national economy.

He explained that the clearer,more flexible, and better tailored incentives are to investors' needs, thegreater the zones' ability to attract capital, facilitate the transfer ofmodern technologies, localize industries, generate job opportunities forcitizens, and boost exports. Furthermore, offering benefits such as taxexemptions, facilitation of ownership or usufruct rights, streamlinedprocedures, and integrated infrastructure and logistics services provideinvestors with the confidence and stability necessary for making long-terminvestment decisions.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed SaidKashoub, a member of the Authority's Board of Directors, noted that thismeeting reflects the Board's commitment to enhancing institutional coordinationand unifying efforts among various relevant entities and strategic partners,thereby contributing to raising the level of integration.

He affirmed that the integrationof roles among relevant entities represents a fundamental pillar in supportingeconomic diversification targets, enhancing performance efficiency in thespecial economic zones, free zones, and industrial zones, which positivelyreflects on improving the investment environment, attracting high-valueprojects, and achieving sustainable added value for the national economy.

Dr. Ahmed further emphasized thatthe Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones andFree Zones stresses the importance of accelerating the implementation ofstrategic initiatives, enhancing integration among various entities, and capitalizingon the opportunities offered by international partnerships, therebycontributing to increased investment flows, diversifying the economic base, andachieving sustainable growth that strengthens the competitiveness of thenational economy.

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