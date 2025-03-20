Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has announced a 50% reduction in service provider permits, services related to commerical and contract registration process, government fees related to investment, investor work permits, and licenses for tourism and commerical activities, environment and building permits.

The discount rate offered to small and medium-sized enterprises when investing in special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities.

OPAZ has published a series of promotional videos that include competitions and informative guidance, shedding light on registration procedures and the incentives offered to investors. These videos provide a simplified explanation of the company establishment process, in addition to tax and customs incentives that make the investment environment more attractive to both local and international investors.

This initiative is part of the efforts to strengthen its communication with the public and expand its follower base, contributing to attracting more investments.

