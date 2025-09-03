Muscat – The Omran Group, which marked its 20th anniversary on Monday, announced a series of strategic investment partnerships with local and international institutions.

The event was held in the presence of Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The event showcased progress on major developments and strategic collaborations that OMRAN Group is advancing across its integrated tourism complexes, spanning several key focus areas

Highlights included the announcement of an agreement with VA Group to develop a mixed-use project at the Sultan Qaboos Port waterfront, as well as three new partnerships under the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development: two mixed-use projects with VA Group and Aurelian Group, and a luxury resort under the global Nobu brand with Enevória Development.

Port Sultan Qaboos Waterfront.

The plans for this area in Muttrah will include a retail pavilion, a Heritage Hotel, and residences with a marina to be developed behind the Port Gate. The project is in design state, with a masterplan prepared by Grimshaw Architects based in London.

In addition, a partnership was announced with Oman Agriculture Development Company to develop Janaen Salalah, the first integrated agri-tourism project of its kind in the Sultanate.

The event also unveiled design models for a number of projects, including Madinat Al Irfan, the Sultan Qaboos Port Waterfront, the upcoming Four Seasons Resort, and the Opera District development.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

