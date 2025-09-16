Suwaiq – The North Batinah branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Monday hosted Food Security Forum under the theme ‘Safe Investment for Sustainable Food’ in Suwaiq aimed at boosting investment in the sultanate’s food security sector in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The forum was inaugurated by Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, in the presence of Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, Said bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of OCCI North Batinah, and other senior officials and business leaders.

Organisers said the forum sought to accelerate economic diversification by promoting innovative projects that use modern technologies, enhance local content and create higher added value.

Dr Ali bin Mohammed al Hamdi, Chairman of the Food Security Committee at OCCI North Batinah, said the sultanate’s economic progress reflects the robustness of its national economy. “North Batinah plays a pivotal economic role, thanks to its strategic location, a population nearing 1mn, and investments exceeding RO11bn,” he noted.

The forum featured a plenary session where experts and consultants assessed the current state of food security and investments in the sector. Two panel discussions explored successful business models, the role of scientific research in sector development, investment opportunities and financing mechanisms for entrepreneurial initiatives.

Complementing the discussions, the event included an exhibition of over 20 specialised institutions showcasing services and products in the food security sector. Participants also highlighted the contributions of the private sector, civil society organisations and associations in supporting research, innovation and technology to strengthen local content, boost added value and reinforce sustainable food systems.

