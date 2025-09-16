Muscat: The national public transportation company, Mwasalat, plans to add 49 executive buses on a rental basis as part of the plans to augment its operations in the country.

The company invited bids from specialized and qualified suppliers on a Rental Basis to support its operational requirements, and the bid states that the selected company must supply buses with qualified drivers, fuel, and comprehensive maintenance services to ensure safe, reliable, and uninterrupted transportation. The last date to submit bids is October 7, and the prized bid will be opened on October 8

Earlier, Mwasalat unveiled plans to install a Real-Time Passenger Information (RTPI) system at bus stations and stops across the Sultanate of Oman, which will initially be launched at Ruwi and Burj al Sahwa terminals.

According to an official from the IT department, the project will help update users of long-distance and city buses with the estimated arrival and departure times of their services, allowing them to plan their trips accordingly.

"This initiative aims to enhance public transport services through innovative smart solutions. RTPI screens will be installed at selected bus stations and standalone bus stops in accordance with operational requirements," the company said.

It has also invited specialized and qualified suppliers to submit bids for the Rehabilitation and Maintenance of Civil and Electrical Works at the Reservation Office in Ruwi Bus Station.

Mwasalat has signed an agreement with Thawani Payment Solutions to facilitate online payments, with the Yango Group for developing smart and sustainable mobility solutions, with Visit Oman for providing transportation solutions to tourists, with Safar Company to operate micro-mobility vehicles, and with Sayyar to implement feeder route solutions at major public transport stations in the first phase.

It signed agreements with Oman Sail to provide integrated services, including flight bookings, transportation, and tours during events such as Mussanah Sailing Week, the Asian and Oceanian Optimist Dinghy Championships, and the World Para Sailing Championships.

