The Muscat Governorate Development and Enhancement Committee visited the Muttrah Cable Car project work sites to review the progress and on-site developments.

What is the Muttrah Cable Car project?

The project will offer an experience to tourists visiting the capital, as Muttrah is a unique spot with several viewpoints and historical sites. The idea is to develop a destination where people can enjoy the cable car journey and view the historic city from above.

The cable car will have three stations - the first near the port and fish market, the second on the mountain top behind Al Riyam Park, offering 360-degree coastal views, and the third at Hay al Ward (the Flower Park).

Facilities around the stations will include global brand outlets, restaurants, family attractions, and spaces for SMEs. The mountain top station will feature an orchid centre and a children’s roller coaster.

Designed and manufactured by Bartholet Maschinenbau of Switzerland, a global leader in ropeway systems, the cabins were styled by Porsche Studio.

The service will operate 18 cars, including two VIP cabins, with routes divided between the Port, Mountain, and Flower Park stations.

