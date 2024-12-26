Muscat – Development of the Integrated Sports City project in Musannah, South Batinah is gaining momentum with the bidding process for project management consultancy in final stages.

The sports city project, spread over 1mn sqm, is being developed as part of Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Announced in October 2023, the project aims to create a world-class venue to host regional and international sporting events.

According to the Tender Board, three companies submitted bids and the financial proposals opened recently. Majan Engineering Consultants quoted RO1.13mn, Hill International Engineering Consultancy offered RO431,970, while Mace International proposed RO1.58mn.

The scope of management consultancy covers pre-contract stages of the project, including detailed master planning and infrastructure design development leading up to the contractor award stage.

The sports city aims to host international tournaments and provide world-class training facilities.

The centre piece of the project will be a 25,000-seat football stadium with a natural grass pitch, synthetic tracks and amenities that meet International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) standards. VIP lounges, team changing rooms and spectator services are part of the comprehensive plan.

