Khasab: The inaugural Musandam Strategic Forum commenced on Tuesday in the Wilayat of Khasab the patronage of Sayyid Ibrahim Said Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam.

The 3-day forum serves as a unique strategic platform aimed at formulating comprehensive future visions for Musandam and enhancing its presence on the developmental and economic map of the Sultanate of Oman, aligning with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040. It focuses on key pillars including sustainable development, infrastructure, the blue economy, tourism, logistics, and youth empowerment in the development journey.

The forum's agenda on its first day featured several dialogue sessions and specialised presentations with the participation of local experts. These discussions addressed pivotal issues such as infrastructure and services development, enhancing the competitiveness of the local economy, sustainability of natural resources, and the role of innovation and modern technologies in improving the quality of life. The forum also included open discussion sessions allowing participants to present their insights and ideas regarding the future of the governorate.

In a speech delivered during the opening ceremony, Sayyid Ibrahim stated that the convening of the forum represents a pivotal step towards involving various stakeholders in shaping the features of future development. He indicated that the governorate is rich with promising economic and investment opportunities that necessitate working in a spirit of partnership between government institutions, the private sector, and the local community to achieve balanced and sustainable development.

He added that the forum culminates a series of preparatory workshops held in the Wilayats of Dibba, Madha, Bukha, and Khasab. These workshops witnessed broad participation from various segments of society and contributed to reviewing existing challenges and future opportunities, thereby supplying the forum with practical recommendations and ideas grounded in reality and aligned with citizens' aspirations.

He stressed the importance of deeply anticipating global and regional changes to build a strong and sustainable economy that preserves authentic values and cultural heritage. He affirmed that the essence of strength in strategic planning lies in achieving harmony and unifying visions among different groups despite challenges, as commonalities work to bridge gaps and direct goals towards a better future.

He explained that Musandam's future vision is based on achieving an ideal balance between preserving the environment and historical heritage, promoting a prosperous economy, and safeguarding the governorate's cultural identity. Simultaneously, he emphasised the importance of adopting a "culture of innovation," thinking boldly outside traditional frameworks, and proposing new, creative ideas.

Sayyid Ibrahim stressed that all future projects must harmonize with Musandam's unique geography and exceptional marine environment, ensuring sustainable development that respects the locality's distinctiveness and efficiently invests its natural resources.

