The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) is in the process of finalizing the procedures for awarding the Muscat Expressway expansion project, which is eagerly awaited as currently, with one of the two lanes used by trucks and heavy vehicles and for exits, the road is limited to two lanes for seamless travel and sees heavy congestion during peak hours between Al Khoud and Qurm.

It was said that while announcing the awarding of the Al Mouj Road development project and the associated section of November 18 Road, in coordination with the Projects, Tenders, and Local Content Authority.

The Muscat Expressway Widening Project has been among the extra projects added to the Tenth Five-Year Development Plan (2021-2025).

Speaking to the Observer earlier this year, Eng. Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, the minister, said, "There are lots of road projects coming up in 2025, including the expansion of Muscat Expressway, the Burj al Sahwa remodeling, and the expansion of the November 18 road."

The scope of work includes the modification of existing roundabouts at Qurm Area, expansions of existing lanes, modification of existing bridges’ entrances and exits, Interchanges and related services, as well as hot spots and bottleneck areas.

The Muscat Expressway Widening Project includes five lanes in each direction, starting from Al Qurm to Al Khuwair, and six lanes in each direction from Al Khuwair to match with four lanes of the existing Batinah Expressway (BEW) after Halban Interchange, east to South two lane left turn directional flyover from westbound Al Nahda Street to Southbound Muscat Expressway.

The flyover includes a two-lane Wadi bridge across the Wadi Adai.

The projects include upgrading the existing Sah Al Malh roundabout to a signalized interchange and widening the wadi bridges, construction of Improvements of Qurm Interchange, Saih Al Maleh Roundabout, and widening of Qurm Heights Road.

The scope of the project includes connecting Sultan Haitham City to the Muscat Expressway.

The consultant to supervise consultancy services for the supervision of the construction of the Muscat Expressway Widening Project is requested to direct flow from Nizwa to Suhar, Muscat expressway to Bidbid-Nizwa road, and ensure free flow from Interchange 11 to Burj al Sahwa roundabout and free right from Interchange 12 to the Al Khoud signalized intersection.

Muscat Expressway

The 54 km-long expressway runs parallel to Sultan Qaboos Street away from the coast and through the mountains. It joins the Batinah Expressway that goes up to the United Arab Emirates border at Khatmat Malaha.

Besides taking some of the traffic load from Sultan Qaboos Street, the Muscat Expressway project was completed in different phases to provide access to inaccessible areas and open up new areas for development.

Since its official opening in 2010, the project has emerged as the key road network of the country, especially with the real estate and tourism development of Madinat al Irfan, Bausher, Airport Heights, and the Rusayl Industrial Area, among others.

November 18 road expansion

The project includes adding a third lane on each side of the road from the Airport Bridge to Al Ishraq Roundabout towards Seeb Beach. It also includes the construction of a bridge and four-way traffic lights at Al Mouj Roundabout, and the construction of an overpass and an underpass for vehicles at the existing Al Bahja Roundabout.

The project includes upgrading Al Ishraq Roundabout to a three-lane traffic light, allowing continuous traffic towards Seeb Beach. It also includes adding a third lane from Al Mouj Roundabout to Al Mawaleh Bridge, in addition to constructing two underpasses for vehicles heading from November 18 Road to Al Mawaleh Bridge.

