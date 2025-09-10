MUSCAT - Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has signed separate Memoranda of Cooperation with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), as part of its efforts to strengthen international partnerships and develop capital markets. These agreements aim to enhance the position of Oman’s capital market at both the regional and global levels.

The two memoranda are designed to foster collaboration in several key areas, including the exchange of information, knowledge and expertise related to capital markets, the development of joint listing mechanisms, sharing experiences in financial technology (Fintech), as well as cooperation in investor education and awareness. The cooperation also covers the exchange of studies and research of mutual interest, staff secondments and exploring opportunities in innovative financial products and services supporting Oman’s diversification strategies and the growth of its capital market.

The signing ceremony was attended on behalf of Muscat Stock Exchange by Haitham bin Salem al Salmi, CEO of MSX, along with senior officials from both SSE and SZSE. Attendees emphasised the importance of these partnerships in building strong bridges of cooperation between the capital markets of the Sultanate of Oman and the People’s Republic of China.

On this occasion, Haitham bin Salem al Salmi, CEO of MSX stated: "The signing of these cooperation memoranda with Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges marks a strategic milestone in Muscat Stock Exchange’s journey towards greater integration with global capital markets. These partnerships will enable the exchange of expertise, foster innovation and create new opportunities for investors positively contributing to the development of Oman’s capital market and reinforcing its position as a competitive financial hub at the regional and international levels.

He added: “This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of all parties to strengthen strategic cooperation and seize cross-border investment opportunities. The memorandum with Shenzhen Stock Exchange in particular represents a significant step forward in expanding our international relations and broadening access to global markets, enhancing Oman’s appeal to international investors. By leveraging our combined strengths with both SSE and SZSE, we will deepen the links between our financial systems, create an enabling environment for promising new growth opportunities and pave the way for greater innovation — benefitting investors and stakeholders on both sides".

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges are among the world’s top 10 exchanges by market capitalisation. In the first half of 2025, Shanghai Stock Exchange recorded a market capitalisation of $7.62 trillion, while Shenzhen Stock Exchange reached approximately $4.88 trillion, according to statistics from the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). In terms of trading activity, Shanghai Stock Exchange posted a trading value of around $8.79 trillion, whereas the Shenzhen Stock Exchange surpassed this figure, reaching $13.63 trillion during the same period.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).