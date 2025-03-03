Salalah: Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has partnered with local companies to enhance adventure tourism in Dhofar through development of three mountain trails.

The new mountain trails in Ain Hasheer, Tabaldi and Ain Ghaydh will have clear signage and markings to guide visitors.

The ministry is currently focused on improving accessibility by paving parts of these trails, ensuring a memorable experience for adventurers while showcasing the stunning landscapes with baobab trees and other scenic spots.

An additional project will see introduction of a via ferrata track in Jabal Samhan, an exciting adventure activity set in the heights of Dhofar’s rugged mountains.

With Dhofar’s diverse geography, home to over 40 renowned mountain tracks, these developments are poised to attract more adventure tourists to experience its caves, springs and lush natural beauty. These efforts marks a significant step towards making Dhofar a premier destination for adventure tourism in the region, MHT stated.

