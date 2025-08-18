Muscat: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) cautioned individuals and companies against submitting forged vocational classification and licensing certificates, stressing that repeated incidents of falsified documents have been detected.

It added that it will continue to monitor training institutes and assessment centres authorised to evaluate and license professions subject to vocational classification, noting that licences and certifications not approved by the ministry will be deemed invalid. Offenders will face legal measures in accordance with regulations.

The ministry further underlined that vocational classification and licensing are not merely formalities, but essential processes aimed at:

Ensuring the quality and efficiency of the workforce,Safeguarding the trust of employers and clients, protecting professions from unqualified practices, and enhancing employment opportunities locally and internationally.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to enforcing strict oversight and urged individuals and establishments to comply with the approved procedures in order to avoid violations.

