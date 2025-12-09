Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Labour has issued an official notice granting a grace period for establishments and workers in designated professions within the energy and minerals sector to comply with new professional licensing requirements.

This initiative follows a previous announcement mandating that workers in specific professions must obtain a professional practice license through the Oman Energy Association, represented by the Sector Skills Unit for Energy and Minerals. Starting June 1, 2026, this license will be a prerequisite for issuing or renewing work permits.



According to ministry announcement:

- A grace period is in effect until June 1, 2026, allowing time for establishments and workers to regularize their licensing status.

- Work permits may continue to be issued and renewed during this period for professions requiring a license.

- After the deadline, no work permits will be issued or renewed without a valid professional license from the designated authority.

The Ministry urges all establishments to expedite the licensing process for current employees and new hires in the specified professions. This move aligns with national efforts to regulate the labour market, enhance workforce efficiency, and streamline professional licensing procedures.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

