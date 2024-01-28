The National Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Sector Development Programme, supervised by the Ministry of Finance, will unveil on Monday in a press meeting an integrated action plan, the strategic pillars and initiatives of the parties supporting the implementation of the plan.

The programme seeks to implement the initiatives of fiscal sustainability for improvement of the financial indicators of the general budget of the state.

