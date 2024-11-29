Muscat: Acting in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Thursday organised a video conference with ambassadors who head Omani diplomatic missions in GCC states, Arab countries, Asian countries and Australia.

The meeting was aimed at activating economic diplomacy by establishing partnerships to promote investment and develop Omani exports in global markets.

The conference discussed ways of enabling embassies to register companies and potential investors and provide them with necessary services through “Invest Oman Lounge”.

The meeting touched on specific mechanisms to rally efforts for expanding the volume of foreign direct investment (FDI), develop Omani exports, open up new markets for Omani products, enhance economic diversity and support non-oil sectors.

