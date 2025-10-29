Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has signed an agreement with Al Awabi Fort Foundation to manage, operate, and promote Al Awabi Fort in the Wilayat of Al Awabi, South Batinah Governorate.

The contract was signed by H E Eng Ibrahim Said Al Kharusi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage, and Abdul Hamid bin Abdul Rahman al Al Kharusi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Awabi Fort Foundation.

The ministry stated that the partnership is designed to maximise the economic and cultural value of national heritage assets. Al Awabi Fort is regarded as one of the most significant historical landmarks in South Batinah, representing an important legacy of Omani architecture and history.

The project is expected to boost tourism inflows by attracting visitors from within and outside the Sultanate. It will also enhance private sector participation in the management of heritage sites.

The initiative will generate diverse investment opportunities in tourism and cultural programming, including entertainment activities and craft exhibitions, while creating direct and indirect employment for the local community.

Once fully developed and operated according to modern tourism standards, Al Awabi Fort is expected to contribute to national economic growth through increased tourism spending, support for hospitality and related services, and the promotion of Al Awabi as a key cultural destination on Oman’s tourism map.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

