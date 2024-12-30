Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM), in cooperation with its partners, is working on several projects and programmes aimed at increasing local content. These projects are key to achieving sustainable development in Oman.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Dr Ali bin Salim al Rajhi, Director General of Planning at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said that the ministry is currently focusing on a number of programmes and projects to boost local content, in line with the National Policy for Local Content, which was approved by the Council of Ministers in March 2023. Key initiatives include reviewing and updating the current strategy, launching a new identity for local content, and the Local Content Certificate Project.

Dr Rajhi explained that to strengthen local content in the minerals sector, the ministry has introduced specialised training programmes to improve the skills and capabilities of Omani workers, as well as creating job opportunities and offering training in the sector. He added that, in terms of developing the local market and supporting local businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contributed approximately 16% to the oil and gas sector in the second quarter of 2024.

He also noted that the Omanisation rate in oil and gas operating companies had exceeded 92% by the end of 2024. For contracting companies, the ministry is working to fill 130 positions to quickly increase Omanisation rates, which currently stand at around 69%.

Regarding the National System Readiness Laboratory, which supports the green hydrogen sector, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in collaboration with the Oman 2040 Vision Implementation Follow-up Unit, oversees the laboratory. This initiative, organised by Hydrogen Oman Company (Hydrom), aims to boost local value and maximise local investment in key sectors such as logistics, workforce development, and contracting.

Dr Rajhi added that the ministry has supervised several manufacturing projects in the minerals sector, both this year and in previous years, which have helped diversify income sources. These projects include the Pottery Innovation Unit, the Omani Sarooj Factory, and a project to develop a cement mixture for 3D printing.

He also highlighted that Oman is rich in metallic mineral resources such as copper, chromium, iron ore, and manganese, as well as industrial raw materials like marble, limestone, gypsum, and silica. These resources offer significant opportunities to support the national economy.

Finally, Dr Rajhi stressed that MEM has developed a strategy for social responsibility in the oil and gas sector. This strategy aims to coordinate social investment efforts by companies in the sector, promoting sustainability and community service. The ministry has also worked to establish a general framework for social responsibility and evaluate project proposals from various parties to ensure that the most suitable ones are selected.

