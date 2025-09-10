Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning launched the “My Home Is Ready” (Maskani Jahez) service as part of its housing options. The launch took place during the ministry’s participation in the COMEX 2025 exhibition.

The service is designed to save time and effort for those eligible for the housing assistance programme. It allows them to view ready-to-move-in homes that meet social housing standards, which are offered by individuals, developers, and contractors. This provides more options and helps families find a home that suits their needs in terms of space and design.

The new service is distinguished by its ability to provide integrated and ready homes to eligible individuals, accelerating their access to suitable residential units. It also aims to encourage community participation from individuals, real estate developers, and contractors in supporting the social housing sector, while also revitalising the real estate market and stimulating the supply of housing units.

Homes listed on the service are subject to engineering evaluations by a specialised ministry team to ensure they meet approved technical standards and requirements. This includes having municipality-approved blueprints, a building completion certificate, deeds, and a cadastral map.

